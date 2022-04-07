Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $105.43 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 486,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,641 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

