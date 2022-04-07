Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.59 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,892 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Autodesk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $205.84. 61,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average of $261.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

