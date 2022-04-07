Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.57 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

