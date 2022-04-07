Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.42 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

