Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.68 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

