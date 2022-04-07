Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 392,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 148,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,117. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

