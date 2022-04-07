Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,598 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $268.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.45 and its 200 day moving average is $260.01.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

