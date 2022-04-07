Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Linde by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Linde by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

LIN opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

