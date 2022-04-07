Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $5,793,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 380,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,465 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.54. The company had a trading volume of 136,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.20. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.