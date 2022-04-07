Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,898 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

