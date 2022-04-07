Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.