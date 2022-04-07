Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 93.00 to 100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

