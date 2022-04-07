North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

