Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 952,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 775,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495,029 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 521,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSTB remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

