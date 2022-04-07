NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern by 11.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

