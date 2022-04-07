Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

