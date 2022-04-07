Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.10. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 776 shares changing hands.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $619.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

