Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 2nd

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

