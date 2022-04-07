Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) vs. Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Head-To-Head Review

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.64 $12.25 million $2.35 9.07 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.83 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.61% 10.39% 5.81% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvera Communications and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Nuvera Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice services, as well as equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and analytics and intelligence businesses. It also offers ICT solutions, such as fixed voice and data, cloud computing, cyber security, IT, professional consulting, and managed services to enterprise customers; mobile phones, accessories, watches, watch straps, cables, adapters, multimedia hubs, cameras, gimbals, cases, chargers, drones, earphones, headphones, microphones, keyboards, laptops, screen protectors, speakers, tablets, trackers, and wearables, as well as mouse, connectivity, gaming, smart home, WiFi mesh, power solution, and storage solution products; postpaid and prepaid plans; and postpaid add-on, roaming, 5G, and AR/VR entertainment services. In addition, the company provides broadband plans and add-on, Wi-Fi 6, Microsoft 365 subscription, TV packages and guides, TV Go, video on demand, instalment plans, car and home content insurance, wellness, HungryGoWhere, news stand, music, and telephony services; DVR set top boxes; lifestyle products; and Singtel Surf School that offers cyber fun, safety, and education services, as well as tech workshops. Further, it offers cloud, data center, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; managed network and managed unified communications services; satellite services; and Singtel Liquid-X, a suite of cloud centric services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Singapore.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.