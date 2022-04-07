Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

