NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Down 3.9%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $175.04 and last traded at $175.44. Approximately 14,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,426,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.