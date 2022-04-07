Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

Shares of Target stock opened at $215.94 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

