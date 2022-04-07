Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $15,922,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $286.02 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.56 and a 200-day moving average of $352.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.