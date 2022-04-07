Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

