Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 5,965 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

