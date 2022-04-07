Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Palomar worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after buying an additional 148,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 935,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 789,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Palomar by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 439,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $31,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $441,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

