Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,603 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

