Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $243.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.74. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

