Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,472,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

