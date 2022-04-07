Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

