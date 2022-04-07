Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.99 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.85 and a 200-day moving average of $360.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

