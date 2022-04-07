Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.10

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 712378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

