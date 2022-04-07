Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,416,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,556,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $293.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $251.28 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

