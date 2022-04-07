Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

