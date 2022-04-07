Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

