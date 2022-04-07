Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 222.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 371.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

