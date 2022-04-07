Oddz Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $7.18 million and $563,228.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.27 or 0.07328149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.49 or 0.99825551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.