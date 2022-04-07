OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

