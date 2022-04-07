Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.15. Old Republic International shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 17,521 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

