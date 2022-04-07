Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 26,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,021. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

