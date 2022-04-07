Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 26,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,021. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
