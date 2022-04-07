Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.
Shares of OLLI opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
