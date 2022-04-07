Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.