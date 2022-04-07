Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $3,786,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $126.26 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.67.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

