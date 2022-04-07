On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $39.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONON remained flat at $$23.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,460. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ON by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after buying an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.