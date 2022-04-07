OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

