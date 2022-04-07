OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OPGN stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

