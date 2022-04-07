OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,569,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 286,073 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

