Opsens (OPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Opsens to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million.

OPS traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.85. 3,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,328. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$199.76 million and a PE ratio of -45.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

