O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $713.89

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $713.89 and last traded at $712.34, with a volume of 7322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $701.14.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.03.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

