Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Price Target Cut to 73.00

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from 76.00 to 73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

