Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

